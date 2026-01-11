American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $38.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.6250.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,208. This represents a 40.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,915.15. The trade was a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $796,706,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 76.1% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,888,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,131 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,372,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,093 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,035.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,722 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

