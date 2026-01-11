MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Invests $1.02 Million in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $377,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 66.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,610,000 after buying an additional 1,545,546 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Atlassian by 139.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,372,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,264,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,676.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 765,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 738,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 870,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,864,000 after acquiring an additional 583,697 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.30. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $1,234,908.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 429,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,154,856.40. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,234,908.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 429,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,154,856.40. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,379 shares of company stock worth $89,263,574. Insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Key Atlassian News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: Williams F1 partnership raises Atlassian’s brand visibility and could help enterprise marketing and sponsorship reach over time. Read More.

Williams F1 partnership raises Atlassian’s brand visibility and could help enterprise marketing and sponsorship reach over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are reassessing TEAM’s valuation following the Dashmoto/Williams F1 collaboration — discussion focuses on branding upside vs. limited near?term revenue impact. Read More.

Analysts are reassessing TEAM’s valuation following the Dashmoto/Williams F1 collaboration — discussion focuses on branding upside vs. limited near?term revenue impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market roundup pieces place Atlassian among several software names falling today, suggesting sector rotation and macro/earnings positioning (not just company?specific news) are contributing to the selloff. Read More.

Market roundup pieces place Atlassian among several software names falling today, suggesting sector rotation and macro/earnings positioning (not just company?specific news) are contributing to the selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Co?founders/insiders sold sizable, identical blocks on Jan. 7 (7,665 shares each at ~$161.11): CEO Michael Cannon?Brookes’ sale is publicly filed and can weigh on sentiment when executed by top management. Read More.

Co?founders/insiders sold sizable, identical blocks on Jan. 7 (7,665 shares each at ~$161.11): CEO Michael Cannon?Brookes’ sale is publicly filed and can weigh on sentiment when executed by top management. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director/co?founder Scott Farquhar also sold 7,665 shares on Jan. 7 (and has repeatedly sold blocks in recent weeks), amplifying investor concern about insider timing and signaling near?term liquidity taking. Read More.

Director/co?founder Scott Farquhar also sold 7,665 shares on Jan. 7 (and has repeatedly sold blocks in recent weeks), amplifying investor concern about insider timing and signaling near?term liquidity taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media commentators (including Jim Cramer) have flagged Atlassian as “in the crosshairs,” which can accelerate headline?driven selling and short?term momentum pressure. Read More.

Media commentators (including Jim Cramer) have flagged Atlassian as “in the crosshairs,” which can accelerate headline?driven selling and short?term momentum pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wider negative context: recent coverage highlights investors are down roughly one?third over the past year, reinforcing bearish sentiment that may amplify outflows. Read More.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.