Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

CMG stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $50 price target — a fresh analyst endorsement that signals confidence in Chipotle’s growth story and likely helped buying interest. Telsey Initiation

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage with an rating and a $50 price target — a fresh analyst endorsement that signals confidence in Chipotle’s growth story and likely helped buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $50 and kept a Buy view, another firm pushing upside expectations that supports the rally. Truist PT Raise

Truist raised its price target to $50 and kept a Buy view, another firm pushing upside expectations that supports the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are highlighting Chipotle’s strong earnings?surprise history and the company’s setup to beat again, which bolsters confidence ahead of future reports. Zacks Earnings Beat Thesis

Analysts are highlighting Chipotle’s strong earnings?surprise history and the company’s setup to beat again, which bolsters confidence ahead of future reports. Positive Sentiment: Product strategy: Chipotle’s push of higher?protein menu options aimed at GLP?1 users is being viewed by analysts as a demand catalyst and potential market share win among health?focused consumers. Benzinga High?Protein Push

Product strategy: Chipotle’s push of higher?protein menu options aimed at GLP?1 users is being viewed by analysts as a demand catalyst and potential market share win among health?focused consumers. Positive Sentiment: Barclays and other brokers are publicly forecasting upside, adding to the positive analyst tone supporting the stock. Barclays Note

Barclays and other brokers are publicly forecasting upside, adding to the positive analyst tone supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating but cut its price target to $40 — a mixed signal that keeps medium?term conviction but reduces near?term upside. Bernstein Note

Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating but cut its price target to $40 — a mixed signal that keeps medium?term conviction but reduces near?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho nudged its target to $38 with a Neutral rating, reflecting more cautious positioning by some sell?side desks amid recent gains. Mizuho Note

Mizuho nudged its target to $38 with a Neutral rating, reflecting more cautious positioning by some sell?side desks amid recent gains. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum concerns: several pieces question whether the recent rebound has stretched pricing relative to fundamentals (P/E near decade lows versus past but still elevated vs. peers) — this commentary can cap upside and prompt profit?taking. Yahoo: Pricing Stretched?

Valuation and momentum concerns: several pieces question whether the recent rebound has stretched pricing relative to fundamentals (P/E near decade lows versus past but still elevated vs. peers) — this commentary can cap upside and prompt profit?taking. Negative Sentiment: Macro/consumer risk: opinion pieces label Chipotle as a possible “value trap” if same?store sales weakness persists; new federal nutrition guidelines also introduce uncertainty about dining?out behavior. Fool: Value Trap Analysis CNBC: Nutrition Guidelines

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

