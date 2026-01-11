Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 30th

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 1,274.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

The Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE: PTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high levels of after-tax total return. The fund pursues this objective primarily through investments in tax-advantaged preferred securities and other income-oriented instruments. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PTA offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-producing assets managed by a dedicated team of fixed-income specialists.

