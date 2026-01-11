World Equity Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,310 iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. World Equity Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. APS Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth about $715,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2,430.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 182,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 175,339 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $621.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the telecommunications sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as fixed-line telecommunications and mobile telecommunications.

