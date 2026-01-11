ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPR) Increases Dividend to $1.62 Per Share

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 1.6219 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This is a 0.2% increase from ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MLPR stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $73.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (MLPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund provides quarterly 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. MLPR was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

