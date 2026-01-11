PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 23.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

The PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income plus capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a global mix of common stocks, convertible securities, fixed-income instruments, currencies and derivative instruments, providing investors with broad exposure to both equity and credit markets around the world.

To achieve its objectives, PGP combines traditional security selection with an overlay strategy that employs equity futures and currency forwards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.