Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amer Sports and Peloton Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 1 18 3 3.09 Peloton Interactive 1 8 8 0 2.41

Amer Sports currently has a consensus price target of $45.84, indicating a potential upside of 18.86%. Peloton Interactive has a consensus price target of $9.86, indicating a potential upside of 44.19%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Amer Sports.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $5.18 billion 4.12 $72.60 million $0.55 70.12 Peloton Interactive $2.49 billion 1.15 -$118.90 million ($0.28) -24.43

This table compares Amer Sports and Peloton Interactive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amer Sports has higher revenue and earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amer Sports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amer Sports and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports 5.10% 8.51% 5.12% Peloton Interactive -4.24% N/A -4.92%

Risk and Volatility

Amer Sports has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peloton Interactive has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Peloton Interactive on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.