Securian Asset Management Inc. Invests $764,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $400.00 price objective on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.41.

AVAV opened at $364.99 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.99, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.00 and a 200-day moving average of $286.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.46, for a total transaction of $170,038.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,094.06. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,224 shares of company stock worth $347,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

