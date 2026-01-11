Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. National Bankshares set a $21.00 price target on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.93.

SNDR stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 396.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 855,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 683,298 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Schneider National by 644.7% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 620,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 537,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,991,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,238,000 after purchasing an additional 386,340 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,962,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,700,000 after purchasing an additional 381,898 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

