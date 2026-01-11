Alcoa’s (AA) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AA. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of AA stock opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $65.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 2,281.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alcoa by 1,096.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

