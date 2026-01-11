SailPoint’s (SAIL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on SailPoint from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.01.

NASDAQ:SAIL opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. SailPoint has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $281.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 30,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $599,585.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,277,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,006,448.15. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 61,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $1,175,068.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,139,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,286,854.46. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,317,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SailPoint during the second quarter worth approximately $112,297,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SailPoint by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,144,000 after acquiring an additional 395,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SailPoint by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,975,000 after acquiring an additional 866,889 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” and raised its emphasis on near-term catalysts, issuing a $29 price target that implies meaningful upside versus current levels — a direct bullish signal for momentum and investor confidence. BTIG Reaffirmation

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” and raised its emphasis on near-term catalysts, issuing a $29 price target that implies meaningful upside versus current levels — a direct bullish signal for momentum and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and other commentary framed the recent pullback as market-driven (not due to an earnings miss or guidance cut), positioning the decline as a potential buying window given SailPoint’s strong revenue growth and >$1B ARR profile. That narrative supports short-term buying interest. MarketBeat Buying-Window

MarketBeat and other commentary framed the recent pullback as market-driven (not due to an earnings miss or guidance cut), positioning the decline as a potential buying window given SailPoint’s strong revenue growth and >$1B ARR profile. That narrative supports short-term buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage remains mixed but constructive overall — several firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings and analysts’ targets still imply upside (consensus target ~ $26), while a few houses remain cautious. This keeps analyst-driven volatility possible but not uniformly negative. Wall Street Coverage

Coverage remains mixed but constructive overall — several firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings and analysts’ targets still imply upside (consensus target ~ $26), while a few houses remain cautious. This keeps analyst-driven volatility possible but not uniformly negative. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga summarized seven analyst projections for SailPoint, providing varied near-term views — useful context for relative targets but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Benzinga Analyst Projections

Benzinga summarized seven analyst projections for SailPoint, providing varied near-term views — useful context for relative targets but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling from Jan. 6–8 — including the CEO, CFO, President and other senior execs selling sizeable blocks over multiple days — is the biggest near-term headwind. Large, concurrent Form 4 filings weigh on sentiment even though filings show insiders retain large positions; investors often interpret concentrated sales as caution or liquidity events. Representative SEC filing (CEO sales): CEO Form 4

Clustered insider selling from Jan. 6–8 — including the CEO, CFO, President and other senior execs selling sizeable blocks over multiple days — is the biggest near-term headwind. Large, concurrent Form 4 filings weigh on sentiment even though filings show insiders retain large positions; investors often interpret concentrated sales as caution or liquidity events. Representative SEC filing (CEO sales): Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sell notices (e.g., Abby Payne) were also reported and aggregated in media/filings, reinforcing the perception of executive selling pressure. These individual disclosures amplify the broader selling narrative. Abby Payne Sale

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

