Analyzing Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Madison Square Garden Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 3.12 -$2.07 million ($0.04) -1,002.25 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $942.73 million 2.36 $37.43 million $0.70 78.56

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

64.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 3.65% -310.15% 2.75%

Volatility & Risk

Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlanta Braves and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 1 1 1 1 2.50 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 4 2 1 2.57

Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.18%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $49.17, indicating a potential downside of 10.60%. Given Atlanta Braves’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Atlanta Braves on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

