Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Critical Comparison

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Crocs has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitches has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crocs and Nitches”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.10 billion 1.09 $950.07 million $3.07 28.04 Nitches N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Nitches.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Nitches’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 4.48% 43.14% 15.26% Nitches N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crocs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Nitches shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crocs and Nitches, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 3 7 6 0 2.19 Nitches 0 0 0 0 0.00

Crocs currently has a consensus price target of $99.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Nitches.

Summary

Crocs beats Nitches on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc. engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items. The company sells its products through on-line store on the Nitches website, nitchescorp.com/brands/. Nitches Inc. was formerly known as Beebas Creations Inc. and changed its name to Nitches Inc. in July 1992. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Las Vegas, California.

