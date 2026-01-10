Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Trading Down 10.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.4% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,100 to GBX 1,925. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Associated British Foods traded as low as GBX 1,844 and last traded at GBX 1,926.58. 4,048,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,639,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,151.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,840 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,095 to GBX 1,940 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,931.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 43,660 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,103, for a total value of £918,169.80. Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 34,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,103, for a total value of £732,222.54. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 174.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders.

Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

