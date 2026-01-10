Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.73 and last traded at $106.0350, with a volume of 13776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.03.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

