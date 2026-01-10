William Allan Corp Sells 2,229 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

William Allan Corp trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.0% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 635.7% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 975.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $924.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $892.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $931.95. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,218.00 to $1,171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,025.00 to $1,027.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Roth Capital set a $769.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $996.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total value of $2,232,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,260. The trade was a 54.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,994.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,966.10. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,946 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,048 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

