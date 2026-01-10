Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $16.00. Arc Resources shares last traded at $16.8390, with a volume of 25,036 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on AETUF shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Arc Resources in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Arc Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Arc Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Arc Resources in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arc Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $889.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Arc Resources had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Analysts anticipate that Arc Resources Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Arc Resources Ltd., trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker AETUF, is a Canadian energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company’s core operations are concentrated in the Montney formation, a premier resource play extending across northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. Arc’s portfolio emphasizes liquids-rich gas production supported by proprietary midstream infrastructure, including gas processing facilities, pipelines and water management systems.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s as Arc Energy Trust and its conversion to a corporation in 2015, Arc Resources has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, cost control and sustainable development.

