Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Walmart by 40.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 461,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,419,000 after purchasing an additional 133,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 93.1% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays reiterated its Buy rating on WMT, reinforcing institutional confidence in Walmart’s outlook and supporting demand for the stock. Read More.

Barclays reiterated its Buy rating on WMT, reinforcing institutional confidence in Walmart’s outlook and supporting demand for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $125 (from $115) and kept an Outperform/Overweight view, signaling upward analyst momentum that can boost buying interest. Read More.

Mizuho raised its price target to $125 (from $115) and kept an Outperform/Overweight view, signaling upward analyst momentum that can boost buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also lifted its target to $130 and remains constructive on Walmart, adding to the analyst support narrative behind the rally. Read More.

Wells Fargo also lifted its target to $130 and remains constructive on Walmart, adding to the analyst support narrative behind the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Walmart launched “Better Care Services,” a digital healthcare platform and lowered prices on some health items — a strategic push that could expand margins and services revenue over time. Analysts are re-assessing valuation with this new health push in mind. Read More.

Walmart launched “Better Care Services,” a digital healthcare platform and lowered prices on some health items — a strategic push that could expand margins and services revenue over time. Analysts are re-assessing valuation with this new health push in mind. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Walmart added Shishir Mehrotra (ex-Grammarly/Superhuman) to its board — a governance move emphasizing AI and e?commerce expertise that investors view as strengthening Walmart’s tech roadmap. Read More.

Walmart added Shishir Mehrotra (ex-Grammarly/Superhuman) to its board — a governance move emphasizing AI and e?commerce expertise that investors view as strengthening Walmart’s tech roadmap. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart launched a celebrity fashion line (Millie Bobby Brown) aimed at teens and young women — a branding/merchandising boost but likely modest near-term financial impact. Read More.

Walmart launched a celebrity fashion line (Millie Bobby Brown) aimed at teens and young women — a branding/merchandising boost but likely modest near-term financial impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes (Zacks, Kalkine, AmericanBankingNews) show elevated investor attention and a consensus “moderate buy,” which keeps the stock in focus but doesn’t single-handedly move fundamentals. Read More.

Market coverage notes (Zacks, Kalkine, AmericanBankingNews) show elevated investor attention and a consensus “moderate buy,” which keeps the stock in focus but doesn’t single-handedly move fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Amazon received approval to build a 225,000 sq ft Walmart-style supercenter near Chicago that would blend in-store shopping with fulfillment — a clear competitive threat to Walmart’s grocery and omnichannel footprint in key markets. Read More.

Amazon received approval to build a 225,000 sq ft Walmart-style supercenter near Chicago that would blend in-store shopping with fulfillment — a clear competitive threat to Walmart’s grocery and omnichannel footprint in key markets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank downgraded Walmart from Buy to Hold with a $119 target, signaling some analyst caution (limits upside relative to recent price moves) and adding selling pressure for more risk?sensitive investors. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $114.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.73.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,628 shares of company stock worth $13,690,065. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.