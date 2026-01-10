Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 182,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 170,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Inomin Mines Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 5.36.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

