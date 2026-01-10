ATI (NYSE:ATI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.96 and last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 168811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.84.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 target price on ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $242,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,013.24. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $5,900,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,783 shares of company stock worth $17,961,263. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 12.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ATI by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 10.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

