Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $31,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,413,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after buying an additional 1,679,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,473,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,134,000 after acquiring an additional 354,876 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.4%

TER stock opened at $217.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $229.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

