Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 122,708 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,708 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $91.33 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $91.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

