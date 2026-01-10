Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Purchased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $320.07 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $320.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

