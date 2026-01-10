Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $7.47 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 173.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 218,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,356,000 after buying an additional 138,630 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jobs data came in softer-than-expected for gains but not weak enough to trigger recession fears; the market rallied as investors maintained Fed rate-cut expectations, supporting index-tracking funds like VOO. Stock Market Live January 9: Job Gains Disappoint, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Anyway
- Positive Sentiment: Broad markets hit record highs (S&P 500, Russell 2000), reflecting strong breadth that benefits passive ETFs like VOO. Continued risk-on flows help push the fund higher. S&P 500, Russell 2000 Soar To Record Highs
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical developments (U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader) boosted defense and energy names earlier in the week, contributing to index gains that flow through to VOO. Dow, S&P 500 Log Records During First Full Week of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysis shows the S&P 500 in a sustained bullish wave with upside targets well above current levels, supporting continued investor optimism for index exposure. S&P 500 Holds Its Bullish Pattern as the Elliott Waves Forecast 7300+
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily pre-market updates show small swings in VOO (up modestly in morning checks), reflecting that intraday moves are tracking index futures rather than fund?specific catalysts. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 1-9-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and year?end chart reviews highlight structural trends and valuations that matter to long-term VOO holders but are less likely to drive immediate price swings. Top 10 Charts of 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Political rhetoric (e.g., criticism of big business) earlier in the week briefly pressured equities and caused VOO to dip; such headlines can increase volatility for large-cap index funds. Stock Market Live January 8: Trump Criticizes Big Business, S&P 500 (VOO) Falls
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
