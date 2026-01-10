Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $7.47 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 173.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 218,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,356,000 after buying an additional 138,630 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $638.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $625.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.38. The stock has a market cap of $854.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $639.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

