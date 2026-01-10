Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Holdings Boosted by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,419 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $375,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.64.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $224.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.88 and a 200-day moving average of $250.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey purchased 500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,872.86. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 2,000 shares worth $442,317. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

