Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $31.56 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3,750.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.17.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2%

ISRG stock opened at $586.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.90, for a total value of $58,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $63,533,844. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

