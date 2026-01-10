Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 and last traded at GBX 0.45. Approximately 957,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,971,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

The company is currently implementing its maiden project of developing a modern port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The facility will be developed over 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of appx 1,000 meters.The terminal will be designed to handle vessels of up to 4000 DWT having a draft of up to 5 meters, with the potential to handle vessels up to 10 meter draft at a later stage.

Logistics Facility

Karanja Terminal will also house an ultra-modern logistics complex spread over approximately 100 acres of land.

