Jeffrey Brown Buys 2,502 Shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Brown acquired 2,502 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,235.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 92,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,744.96. The trade was a 2.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Upbound Group Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $19.84 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Upbound Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Upbound Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Upbound Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

