Jeffrey Brown Buys 2,502 Shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) Director Jeffrey Brown acquired 2,502 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,235.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 92,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,744.96. The trade was a 2.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Upbound Group Stock Up 4.3%

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $19.84 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is currently 107.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upbound Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Upbound Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Upbound Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upbound Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Upbound Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

