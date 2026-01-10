Amber Fairbanks Sells 185 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 185 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $24,971.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $474,994.62. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Amber Fairbanks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 6th, Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.21.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.16.
Key Mid-America Apartment Communities News
Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets upgraded MAA from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target to $158 (from $150), signaling meaningful upside vs. the current share level; this upgrade is a clear near?term bullish catalyst. BMO Capital upgrades MAA
- Positive Sentiment: MAA announced a slight raise to the quarterly dividend ($1.53/sh, annualized $6.12, ?4.4% yield), which supports income investors and REIT valuation stability. MarketBeat MAA summary
- Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors and hedge funds have been increasing positions (Goldman Sachs, UBS asset managers, etc.), indicating buy interest from large holders that can underpin the stock. Institutional holdings report
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS nudged its price target higher (from $132 to $134) but kept a Neutral rating — a mild constructive sign but not a catalyst likely to drive strong upside on its own. UBS price target update
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect Q4 (FY2025) FFO/earnings to be roughly flat year?over?year; an in?line print would likely produce limited stock reaction, while any surprise (positive or negative) could move the shares around earnings release. Earnings preview
- Negative Sentiment: Several executive VPs disclosed small sales of stock (Amber Fairbanks, Timothy Argo, Aubrey Clay Holder — trades at roughly $135/sh); while volumes are modest relative to total shares outstanding, insider selling can trigger short?term pressure or signal personal liquidity moves. SEC Form 4 (example)
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.
MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.
