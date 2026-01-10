Amber Fairbanks Sells 185 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 185 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $24,971.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $474,994.62. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amber Fairbanks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.75 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.21.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 25.23%.Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 128.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.16.

Key Mid-America Apartment Communities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets upgraded MAA from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target to $158 (from $150), signaling meaningful upside vs. the current share level; this upgrade is a clear near?term bullish catalyst. BMO Capital upgrades MAA

BMO Capital Markets upgraded MAA from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target to $158 (from $150), signaling meaningful upside vs. the current share level; this upgrade is a clear near?term bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: MAA announced a slight raise to the quarterly dividend ($1.53/sh, annualized $6.12, ?4.4% yield), which supports income investors and REIT valuation stability. MarketBeat MAA summary

MAA announced a slight raise to the quarterly dividend ($1.53/sh, annualized $6.12, ?4.4% yield), which supports income investors and REIT valuation stability. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors and hedge funds have been increasing positions (Goldman Sachs, UBS asset managers, etc.), indicating buy interest from large holders that can underpin the stock. Institutional holdings report

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have been increasing positions (Goldman Sachs, UBS asset managers, etc.), indicating buy interest from large holders that can underpin the stock. Neutral Sentiment: UBS nudged its price target higher (from $132 to $134) but kept a Neutral rating — a mild constructive sign but not a catalyst likely to drive strong upside on its own. UBS price target update

UBS nudged its price target higher (from $132 to $134) but kept a Neutral rating — a mild constructive sign but not a catalyst likely to drive strong upside on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect Q4 (FY2025) FFO/earnings to be roughly flat year?over?year; an in?line print would likely produce limited stock reaction, while any surprise (positive or negative) could move the shares around earnings release. Earnings preview

Analysts expect Q4 (FY2025) FFO/earnings to be roughly flat year?over?year; an in?line print would likely produce limited stock reaction, while any surprise (positive or negative) could move the shares around earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Several executive VPs disclosed small sales of stock (Amber Fairbanks, Timothy Argo, Aubrey Clay Holder — trades at roughly $135/sh); while volumes are modest relative to total shares outstanding, insider selling can trigger short?term pressure or signal personal liquidity moves. SEC Form 4 (example)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 972.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

