Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $29,051.30 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $29,051.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,287.41. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $181.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $182.73.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $441.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.13 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $959,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Further Reading

