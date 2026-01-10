Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $395,000 Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,403,000 after acquiring an additional 384,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 116.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,093 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,666,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 562,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,059.79. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey N. Herrmann sold 12,583 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $1,573,755.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,666.36. This trade represents a 28.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $142.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Dollar General from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.62.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

