SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 34,066 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 594.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,985.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $253.90 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.25.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.