Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,445 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.97.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $276.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

