SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Moderna worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,708,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,743,000 after buying an additional 1,312,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,690 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.6% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,868,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,100,000 after acquiring an additional 626,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 20.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Moderna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,597,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 price target on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Moderna Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $1.64. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 139.61%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $703,186.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,924 shares in the company, valued at $115,679.52. The trade was a 85.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.