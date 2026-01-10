Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform” Rating

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$36.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$38.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Natl Bk Canada downgraded shares of Strathcona Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.57.

SCR stock opened at C$26.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. The firm has a market cap of C$5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.09. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$22.75 and a 12-month high of C$45.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

