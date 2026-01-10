Insider Buying: Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Acquires $72,334.62 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 133,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $72,334.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 6,850,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,390.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 156,190 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $81,218.80.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Grigorios Siokas bought 124,880 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,937.60.

On Friday, December 19th, Grigorios Siokas bought 88,314 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,273.86.

On Monday, December 15th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 168,472 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $70,758.24.

On Friday, November 28th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 76,360 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $48,870.40.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 55,732 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,111.16.

On Friday, November 21st, Grigorios Siokas acquired 56,080 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,134.40.

On Thursday, November 20th, Grigorios Siokas bought 51,315 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $31,815.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 61,614 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $40,049.10.

Cosmos Health Stock Up 6.0%

NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 31.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cosmos Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,776 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Cosmos Health worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

