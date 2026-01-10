William Earl Cooper Sells 6,807 Shares of Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO William Earl Cooper sold 6,807 shares of Everspin Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $82,092.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,907.58. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Everspin Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.78 million, a PE ratio of -400.67 and a beta of 0.80. Everspin Tech has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Everspin Tech had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Everspin Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Tech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Everspin Tech during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Tech during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Tech during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Everspin Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Everspin Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Everspin Tech from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everspin Tech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Everspin Tech Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin’s non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM’s fast write speeds and low power consumption.

