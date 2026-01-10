Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) CAO Sells $88,012.75 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $88,012.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,353 shares in the company, valued at $410,737.25. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Louise Frederika Kooij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 26th, Louise Frederika Kooij sold 43,872 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,548,681.60.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Louise Frederika Kooij sold 75,117 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $2,719,986.57.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Louise Frederika Kooij sold 26,011 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $928,072.48.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 627.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 21.0% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

