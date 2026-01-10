Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 891.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IWN opened at $191.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.