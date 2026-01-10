Analysts Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT at $75.00

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Victory Capital Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of VCTR opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.
Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Victory Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.
Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.
