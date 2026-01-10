Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 118,072 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF $YEAR

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,072 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YEAR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 221,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 50,047 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $902,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,840,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 900,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.82.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

