Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James Financial from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$133.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$110.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aritzia from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.92.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$131.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$36.51 and a twelve month high of C$135.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.94.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results showed C$1.10 EPS and C$1.04B in revenue (quarterly profit ~C$138.9M) with US sales growth — the company also released a slide deck and press materials that emphasize US expansion and margin progress. This operational beat and commentary support higher forward expectations. View Press Release

Q3 results showed C$1.10 EPS and C$1.04B in revenue (quarterly profit ~C$138.9M) with US sales growth — the company also released a slide deck and press materials that emphasize US expansion and margin progress. This operational beat and commentary support higher forward expectations. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$164 and reiterated a “buy” — the largest upside among new targets, signaling strong analyst conviction on growth and validating the rally. BayStreet.CA

Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$164 and reiterated a “buy” — the largest upside among new targets, signaling strong analyst conviction on growth and validating the rally. Positive Sentiment: TD Securities lifted its target to C$155 and kept a “buy” rating, backing expectations for continued top-line momentum and U.S. opportunity. BayStreet.CA

TD Securities lifted its target to C$155 and kept a “buy” rating, backing expectations for continued top-line momentum and U.S. opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Truist increased its target to C$157 (21.8% upside), reflecting improved margin and growth outlook assumptions. BayStreet.CA TickerReport

Truist increased its target to C$157 (21.8% upside), reflecting improved margin and growth outlook assumptions. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its target to C$150 and moved to “outperform”, another blue?chip firm increasing estimates after the quarter. BayStreet.CA

RBC raised its target to C$150 and moved to “outperform”, another blue?chip firm increasing estimates after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: CIBC raised its target to C$148, citing continued sales and margin momentum. BayStreet.CA

CIBC raised its target to C$148, citing continued sales and margin momentum. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies published a bullish note forecasting strong price appreciation, adding to the positive analyst sentiment supporting the move. AmericanBankingNews

Jefferies published a bullish note forecasting strong price appreciation, adding to the positive analyst sentiment supporting the move. Neutral Sentiment: General market mentions and “what to watch” coverage flagged Aritzia as a stock to watch on earnings day; useful for attention but not a direct catalyst. MSN

General market mentions and “what to watch” coverage flagged Aritzia as a stock to watch on earnings day; useful for attention but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to C$120, which implies downside vs. the current price — a sign that not all analysts are convinced the rally is fully priced. BayStreet.CA

Wells Fargo raised its target to C$120, which implies downside vs. the current price — a sign that not all analysts are convinced the rally is fully priced. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and leverage remain watchpoints: ATZ trades at a high P/E (~54.8) and carries elevated debt-to-equity (~93.5%), which could cap upside if growth slows. MarketBeat

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

