Anfield Energy (OTC:ANLDF) Stock Price Up 20.5% – What’s Next?

Anfield Energy Inc. (OTC:ANLDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 20.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 96,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 602% from the average daily volume of 13,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Anfield Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

About Anfield Energy

(Get Free Report)

Anfield Energy Inc operates as a uranium and vanadium development and production company in the United States. The company primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, and gold deposits. Its uranium- vanadium portfolio comprises Velvet Wood project located in Utah; West Slope project, which consists of nine department of energy leases covering 6,913 acres situated in Colorado; Frank M deposit located in Utah; Shootaring Canyon Mill, located in Utah; and Findlay Tank breccia pipe project situated in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.