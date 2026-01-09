Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital 127.61% -7.11% -6.23% Owlet -39.32% N/A -5.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Owlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Owlet 1 0 4 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bit Digital and Owlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.97%. Owlet has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.83%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Owlet.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 3.94, indicating that its stock price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owlet has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Owlet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $108.05 million 6.56 $28.31 million $0.42 5.21 Owlet $78.10 million 3.46 -$12.54 million ($2.95) -5.36

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet. Owlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bit Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Owlet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc. provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

