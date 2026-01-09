Comparing AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) & Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) and AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Airgain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of AltiGen Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and AltiGen Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -10.87% -16.03% -10.43% AltiGen Communications 5.33% 7.07% 5.91%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 1 0 3 0 2.50 AltiGen Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Airgain and AltiGen Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Airgain currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.15%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than AltiGen Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Airgain has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltiGen Communications has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airgain and AltiGen Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $60.60 million 0.80 -$8.69 million ($0.50) -8.06 AltiGen Communications $13.87 million 0.82 $740,000.00 $0.02 22.07

AltiGen Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airgain. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AltiGen Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AltiGen Communications beats Airgain on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas. It offers embedded and NimbeLink embedded moderms; custom cellular solutions; cellular IoT development; cellular IoT development kits; and IoT data plans. In addition, the company provides 5G connectivity, smart repeaters, and fixed wireless access; asset tracking solutions, devices, and partners; and external antennas, fleet antennas, IoT antennas, network antennas, vehicle networking, partner solutions, and accessories. It offers its products under the Antenna Plus brand. It serves industrial, consumer, automotive fleet, enterprise, energy, medical, transportation, agriculture, services, and public safety markets. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About AltiGen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop. The company offers MaxAgent, a Windows-based desktop application to bring call control and workgroup information to call center agents; MaxSupervisor, a Windows-based desktop application for call center supervisors; and MaxACD for Skype, a call center solution. In addition, it provides hosted services, which include hosted IP PBX, Skype for Business, session initiation protocol trunk, call center solution, voice and video calling, conference calling, and various long-distance services; and software assurance services, which offer customers with software updates, patches, new releases, and technical support for the applications they are licensed to use. The company serves financial services, healthcare, retail, and business services industries through a channel of distributors and resellers. Altigen Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Milpitas, California.

