Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $187.28 and last traded at $181.68. Approximately 44,388,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 44,706,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.71.
Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst views and price targets — Truist and other firms have renewed buy ratings and multi?hundred dollar targets, and one analyst says PLTR could gain another ~20% in 2026, supporting upside potential. 1 Analyst Is Betting That Palantir Stock Can Gain Another 20% in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Defense-sector tailwinds and government work chatter—reports that PLTR and other defense names are positioned to benefit from higher defense budgets and recent industry events have helped push interest in the stock. Palantir, Two Other Defense Names Head Toward Wins After Volatile Industry Week
- Positive Sentiment: Buy ratings tied to expanding AI backlog — some brokerages cite growing enterprise and government AI demand and reiterate buy ratings with high targets (e.g., BofA, others), reinforcing a bullish case ahead of 2025 results. Palantir (PLTR) Gets Buy Rating Amid Expanding AI Backlog
- Neutral Sentiment: Market speculation about PLTR’s role in a high?profile international event (Venezuela) is driving chatter and short?term volume, but details remain unconfirmed—this fuels momentum but increases event?driven volatility. Palantir Involved in the Capture of Nicolás Maduro? Markets Think Peter Thiel-Linked Company ‘Heavily Involved,’ Says This Industry Commentator
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons and AI sector context — research pieces comparing PLTR to incumbents like Oracle highlight PLTR’s AI infrastructure exposure but present tradeoffs (growth vs valuation), useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Palantir or Oracle? AI Analyst Picks the Best AI Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus and valuation notes — brokerages’ consensus sits around a “hold” for some firms and median price targets are near the $200 area; high multiples keep expectations elevated. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile selling — Cathie Wood/ARK sold roughly $10M+ of PLTR recently, a visible institutional exit that can weigh on sentiment and liquidity expectations. PLTR: Cathie Wood Dumps $10 Million in Palantir Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider and large investor sales — filings show director and other insider sales totaling millions, and coverage noting significant insider selling history, which raises governance/valuation red flags for some investors. Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Sells $616,590.00 in Stock Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $2,176,200.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Veteran analyst warning — at least one experienced analyst has flagged legal/ reputational risk after coverage of the Venezuela episode, which could increase regulatory and contract?risk premium. Veteran analyst sounds alarm on Palantir stock after Venezuela raid
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund/elite investor moves — reports that Israel Englander trimmed PLTR while rotating into other high?momentum names adds to narrative of profit?taking among seasoned allocators. Billionaire Israel Englander Sells Palantir Stock and Buys an AI Stock Up 27,300% Since Its IPO
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.69.
Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.4%
The stock has a market cap of $423.04 billion, a PE ratio of 422.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
