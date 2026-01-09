Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $187.28 and last traded at $181.68. Approximately 44,388,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 44,706,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

The stock has a market cap of $423.04 billion, a PE ratio of 422.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

