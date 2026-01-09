TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) traded down 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 140,870 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 104,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

TriStar Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.17 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.00.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

