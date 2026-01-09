AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) CFO Dennis Mulroy Sells 2,515 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $112,445.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,002.92. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Dennis Mulroy sold 1,908 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $86,069.88.

On Monday, January 5th, Dennis Mulroy sold 3,363 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $145,483.38.

On Monday, December 22nd, Dennis Mulroy sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Dennis Mulroy sold 15,725 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $705,266.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 591,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,267. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.32. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%.The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $80.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded ANAB to a “strong?buy” and raised its price target to $70, increasing visible upside and likely attracting retail and institutional flows. UBS upgrade / coverage note

UBS upgraded ANAB to a “strong?buy” and raised its price target to $70, increasing visible upside and likely attracting retail and institutional flows. Positive Sentiment: Anaptys filed a partial motion to dismiss Tesaro’s anticipatory?breach claim in its Delaware Chancery Court dispute with GSK/Tesaro over Jemperli royalties; a favorable court outcome would lower potential royalty liabilities and legal uncertainty around future cash flows. Reuters: partial dismissal filing

Anaptys filed a partial motion to dismiss Tesaro’s anticipatory?breach claim in its Delaware Chancery Court dispute with GSK/Tesaro over Jemperli royalties; a favorable court outcome would lower potential royalty liabilities and legal uncertainty around future cash flows. Positive Sentiment: Company has an active $100M buyback authorization (announced November), which supports shares by reducing float and signals board confidence in valuation.

Company has an active $100M buyback authorization (announced November), which supports shares by reducing float and signals board confidence in valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Several institutional investors have recently increased positions substantially (Assenagon, Woodline, 683 Capital, Arrowstreet), which can support liquidity but may not move price immediately.

Several institutional investors have recently increased positions substantially (Assenagon, Woodline, 683 Capital, Arrowstreet), which can support liquidity but may not move price immediately. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Daniel Faga sold ~9,202 shares (~$662k) and CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,908 shares (and has sold other blocks recently); additional insider dispositions by other executives were also filed — these sales can create near?term selling pressure or raise questions about insider timing despite large remaining holdings. CEO sale article CFO Form 4

Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Daniel Faga sold ~9,202 shares (~$662k) and CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,908 shares (and has sold other blocks recently); additional insider dispositions by other executives were also filed — these sales can create near?term selling pressure or raise questions about insider timing despite large remaining holdings. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider sales (multiple executives and directors) increase the visible supply and may blunt momentum from upgrades or legal progress until filings show stabilization. SEC Form 4 filings (insider sales)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $201,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

