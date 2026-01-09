AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) CFO Dennis Mulroy Sells 2,515 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $112,445.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,002.92. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dennis Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 7th, Dennis Mulroy sold 1,908 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $86,069.88.
- On Monday, January 5th, Dennis Mulroy sold 3,363 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $145,483.38.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Dennis Mulroy sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Dennis Mulroy sold 15,725 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $705,266.25.
AnaptysBio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. 591,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,267. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.32. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.
AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $80.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.
Key AnaptysBio News
Here are the key news stories impacting AnaptysBio this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded ANAB to a “strong?buy” and raised its price target to $70, increasing visible upside and likely attracting retail and institutional flows. UBS upgrade / coverage note
- Positive Sentiment: Anaptys filed a partial motion to dismiss Tesaro’s anticipatory?breach claim in its Delaware Chancery Court dispute with GSK/Tesaro over Jemperli royalties; a favorable court outcome would lower potential royalty liabilities and legal uncertainty around future cash flows. Reuters: partial dismissal filing
- Positive Sentiment: Company has an active $100M buyback authorization (announced November), which supports shares by reducing float and signals board confidence in valuation.
- Neutral Sentiment: Several institutional investors have recently increased positions substantially (Assenagon, Woodline, 683 Capital, Arrowstreet), which can support liquidity but may not move price immediately.
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Daniel Faga sold ~9,202 shares (~$662k) and CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,908 shares (and has sold other blocks recently); additional insider dispositions by other executives were also filed — these sales can create near?term selling pressure or raise questions about insider timing despite large remaining holdings. CEO sale article CFO Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider sales (multiple executives and directors) increase the visible supply and may blunt momentum from upgrades or legal progress until filings show stabilization. SEC Form 4 filings (insider sales)
Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $201,000.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.
