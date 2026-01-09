Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bel Fuse (BELFB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB):

1/2/2026 – Bel Fuse was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Bel Fuse had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Bel Fuse had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/21/2025 – Bel Fuse was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/13/2025 – Bel Fuse was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,707.39. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $80,065.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,899.80. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,027 shares of company stock worth $435,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

